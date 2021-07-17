Adam Peaty expects the Olympics to ‘unify’ the world after a year of such hardships across the globe.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit every corner of the earth and caused the Olympics to be delayed by a year.

Games organisers are scrambling to keep Tokyo 2020 on track with a state of emergency in the host city and fans officially barred from attending events.

The Japanese public have failed in attempts to stop the Games from happening, but Peaty – an Olympic gold medallist – thinks it is important the Olympics went ahead.

“I think it’s probably one of the biggest sources of inspiration anyone could have,” Peaty told Eurosport from Japan.

What the world needs now is hope and inspiration. If you look at athletes who have been through absolute hell, a lot of people have, but athletes especially have been hit.

“There’s been no real big championships, not spectators and training has been cut off since the start of the pandemic. To come back and do what they do, I think that’s a bigger inspiration than anything.

“The Olympics always unites the world and I think that’s what we need more than ever. To be as one and shake each other’s hands.

“Put politics aside and all these issues aside and hopefully we can put on a great show and show we are all human.

“We’ve been through our bad days and just because we’ve been through a pandemic and adversity doesn’t mean we can’t have a laugh and enjoy ourselves.”

Peaty will be aiming to add another gold medal to his collection at Tokyo 2020 and will be aiming to become the first British summer to successfully defend an Olympic title.

The 26-year-old is confident he can win another gold, but admitted he is more focused on setting a new world record in the 100m breaststroke.

“There’s something brewing in me, I can feel it,” he said.

For me it’s all about the world records for me. This whole year, I didn’t train just to do the time I’ve always done.

“I’ve trained this whole year, given absolutely everything to break world records. That’s want arouses me mentally, that’s what I want.

“Obviously getting the gold, I won’t take it for granted. It’s an amazing thing.

“The championship of the Olympics is the pinnacle of the sport, but I want to come back from this and be extremely proud and I think that would be a world record for me.”

