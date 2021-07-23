Protesters gathered outside the National Stadium to voice their opposition to the Olympic Games while the Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony took place on Friday.

A year later than planned, athletes gathered at the stadium to signify the official start of the Olympics, with IOC president Thomas Bach and Emperor of Japan Naruhito among those in attendance.

The fact the Games will take place while Tokyo is in a state of emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic has led to some calls for a cancellation or second postponement.

And footage caught by reporters as the Opening Ceremony was being held showed protesters gathering near the stadium, with some holding banners reading “Cancel the Olympics! Save lives!” and “No Olympics”.

Meanwhile, “We don’t want to have the Olympic Games in this country!” was among the reported chants.

Telegraph journalist Tom Morgan said “thousands” lined the cordoned-off streets, with one “angry voice on loudspeaker” among the protesters.

Mike Keegan, a Daily Mail journalist currently in Tokyo, said on Twitter: “A very short moment of silence. Hard to wonder whether that was shortened thanks to the noise coming from outside. Clearly audible protests echo around the empty stadium whenever there is a lull.”

There had been talk of the Games potentially not going ahead as recent as this week, with the head of the organising committee for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games not ruling out a last-minute cancellation

Covid cases in the Olympic Village have ruled some athletes out, while infection are worsening in Tokyo.

The city recorded 1,979 new cases on Thursday - the highest single-day total since 2,044 were recorded on January 15.

