Tokyo 2020 can overcome heat, water quality issues - National Olympic Committees

The three-day visit by the National Olympic Committees (NOCs), which includes a progress update and venue tour, comes after recent test events highlighted potential problems for next year's Games, which kick off on July 24.

Soaring temperatures have killed at least 57 people across Japan since late July, highlighting the possible health threat to athletes and fans.

Heat is a genuine concern ahead of the Tokyo 2020 OlympicsGetty Images

The swimming segment of Saturday’s paratriathlon was cancelled altogether because high levels of E.coli bacteria were found in the water of Tokyo Bay.

However, Dutch Chef de Mission Pieter van den Hoogenband, a three-time Olympic gold medallist swimmer, said the NOCs were confident in Tokyo 2020’s ability to overcome the issues.

“Of course we know there are some heat issues but overall, for all the different teams, these are the circumstances and we have to deal with it,” said van den Hoogenbrand, who represented the NOCs during a visit to the Olympic Stadium on Tuesday.

" Top athletes know that they have to perform in any circumstances. "

He added: "Because of the test events, we get a lot of information and a lot of data and the way the organising committee is taking all that data to make it even more perfect ... I was impressed with the way they handled things."

Single-layer underwater screens installed in Tokyo Bay have helped reduce the bacteria, organisers have said, but triple-layer screens will be in place by the time the Games begin.