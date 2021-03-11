The Chinese Olympic Committee has offered vaccine doses to be used for participants at this year's Tokyo Olympics and the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed.

The Tokyo Olympics, postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, were the first Games outside wartime to be moved but have been rescheduled for July 23 to August 8.

Due to the delay, the Beijing Games will now start just over six months after Tokyo.

"The IOC has received a kind offer from the Chinese Olympic Committee, hosts of the 2022 Beijing winter Olympics, to make additional vaccine doses available to participants in both editions of the Olympic Games, Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022," said IOC President Thomas Bach.

He did not provide any details on the number of doses or who would be eligible to receive them. The Olympics involve more than 10,000 athletes while usually tens of thousands more people are involved in the Games as coaching staff, media, volunteers and officials.

"The Chinese Olympic Committee is ready, in cooperation with the IOC, to make these additional doses available either via collaboration with international partners or directly in countries were agreements regarding Chinese vaccines are in place", said Bach.

"The IOC will pay for the additional doses of vaccines not only for Olympic but also Paralympic teams.

"For each of these doses the IOC will pay for two doses more which can be made available to the population in the respective countries".

