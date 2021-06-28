Dina Asher-Smith and Adam Gemili proved they are in good shape for medals at Tokyo 2020 after impressive performances in the Olympic trials, while Laura Muir will have to wait to find out if she can double up in the 800m and 1500m.

World 200m champion Asher-Smith cruised to victory in the 100m on Saturday and initially thought she had set a new British record, until her 10.71 seconds was revised to 10.97. She looked like there was more in the tank, and after scintillating times were set at the US and Jamaican Olympic trials, she insisted afterwards that she is not intimidated.

"I'm in great shape, I know we all run in different continents and different conditions but when you all meet that's what really matters,” she said.

It does give you indicators of where you are and what you can do but the true test is when you're all together and what you perform like under the circumstances. I have faster in me. I'm in good shape. I'm a championship performer.

After a slow start to the season, Adam Gemili showed encouraging signs that he is heading towards his best form, winning the 200m in 20.63 seconds ahead of Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, whose second-placed finish was outside of the Olympic qualifying time.

Laura Muir’s a dead certainty to go to Tokyo in the 1500m but doubling up in the 800m is now in doubt ahead of Tuesday’s selection announcement. She finished third behind shock winner Keely Hodgkinson and training partner Jemma Reekie.

"I didn't really run a very good race,” said Muir.

“It was a little bit of a messy run. You can't afford to do that with this calibre of competition but still to come third is a good performance.

"To be going to another Olympics, hopefully in two events, is quite hard.

"Looking at the times and the rankings, I think I am capable of making that (800m Olympic) final. If we can have three Brits in the final that would be fantastic."

Among the other highlights of the weekend, Elliot Giles continued his impressive year with victory in the men’s 800m, while Lawrence Okoye’s impressive return to discus after life as an NFL player with the San Francisco 49ers continued with two qualifying throws, and Jazmin Sawyers took victory in the long jump to secure her seat on the plane.

