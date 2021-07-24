Dutch rower Finn Florijn has become the first athlete to have competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to test positive for coronavirus.

The result ended his hopes in the single sculls, as he was due to go in the repechage of the event today.

The 21-year-old, who is the son of former Olympic rowing champion Ronald Florijn, is the fourth member of the Dutch team to test positive for coronavirus, and the third athlete.

Some of his team-mates have been identified as close contacts and will to deal with alterations to their eating, sleep and travel plans, but as long as they return negative results, they can continue to compete.

“I was hopeful to improve in the rematch,” said Florijn.

“Now it’s over in an instant. I can’t really say much more about it.”

According to official figures, 17 new cases have been identified which are connected to the Games, taking the total number to 127 since the beginning of the month.

