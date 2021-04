Olympics

Tokyo 2020 - Epic Olympic Moments: The spectacular torch ceremony for Barcelona 1992

Get in the mood for Tokyo 2020 finally kicking off by looking back at some of the most extraordinary moments in Olympic history, including the spectacular torch ceremony before Barcelona 1992. The Unified Team, consisting of fifteen former Soviet Union members won the most medals with 112, just ahead of the USA's 108.

00:00:50, 4 hours ago