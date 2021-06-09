Great Britain Boxing will take 11 fighters to the 2020 Olympics following an impressive performances in the Road To Tokyo tournament, in Paris.

The GB Boxing team picked up nine medals, including two golds, which confirmed seven men and four women will fly out to Japan.

Pat McCormack (welterweight) and Lauren Price (middleweight) were the two stand-out fighters in a crucial European qualification event after the London version was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Tokyo 2020 Team GB close to completing Tokyo 2020 vaccination programme 5 HOURS AGO

There were silvers for Charley Davison (lightweight), Caroline Dubois (lightweight), Ben Whittaker (light-heavyweight), Galal Yafai (flyweight) and Frazer Clarke (super-heavyweight) and bronze for Luke McCormack (lightweight) and Cheavon Clarke (heavyweight).

"To qualify 11 boxers for the Olympic Games is a superb achievement and the boxers have really stepped-up when it matters.

“With everything we have had to deal with over the last 12 months, the preparation has not always been ideal, but the coaches and support staff have done a great job of getting the team ready and the boxers have delivered when it matters most.

“Pat and Lauren have been outstanding throughout the tournament and have both beaten world champions to win today which is fantastic."

Lauren Price Image credit: Getty Images

“Frazer Clarke has boxed great this week and to see him finally secure an Olympic place after all the years of service he has given to GB Boxing was a great moment for the whole team," said McCracken.

"Caroline and Charley are still relative newcomers to our squad so for them to get silver medals and guarantee qualification at this event is a great achievement.

All of the team can be really pleased with what they have done this week. It’s been a great performance and shows that we are on track and making good progress as we build up to the Olympic Games.

Pat McCormack and Yafai are the only ones to make it back-to-back Olympics and the 11-strong team falls just one short of the 12 that Boxing GB took to Rio four years ago.

The number of women boxers has doubled for Tokyo, with Davison, Artingstall, Dubois and Price, looking to follow in Nicola Adams' famous footsteps and strike gold.

Along with Adams defending here Olympic title in style, Joe Joyce won silver and Joshua Buatsi bought a bronze home.

GB Boxing won three medals at the Rio Olympics in 2016 Image credit: Getty Images

GB Boxing Tokyo 2020 team

Galal Yafai (flyweight)

Peter McGrail (featherweight)

Luke McCormack (lightweight)

Pat McCormack (welterweight)

Ben Whittaker (light-heavyweight)

Cheavon Clarke (heavyweight)

Frazer Clarke (super-heavyweight)

Charlotte Davison (flyweight)

Karriss Artingstall (featherweight)

Caroline Dubois (lightweight)

Lauren Price (middleweight)

Tokyo 2020 Refugee Olympic team to take 29 athletes to Tokyo 2020 20 HOURS AGO