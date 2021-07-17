Tokyo 2020 organisers have confirmed the first Covid-19 case in the athletes’ village ahead of the opening ceremony next week.

Fourteen other cases were also discovered this week including two media members, seven contractors and five Games personnel.

Tokyo 2020 was delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic and have faced intense pressure to see the Games completely called off with Japan declaring a state of emergency in the host city.

Tokyo 2020 'Olympics unites the world' - Peaty backs Tokyo 2020 ahead of world record bid 2 HOURS AGO

"There was one person in the village. That was the very first case in the village that was reported during the screening test," a spokesman for the Tokyo organising committee, told a press conference.

"Right now this person is confined to a hotel.”

As many as 11,000 competitors are staying in the athletes village, with competitors undergoing daily saliva tests and visitors’ movements strictly monitored.

It is unclear if the person who tested positive within the village was vaccinated or not.

Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hasimoto admitted people had a right to be worried, but insisted organisers could run a safe Games.

"I understand that there are still many worrying factors. Organisers must try to make sure that people will understand that these games are safe and secure," she told a news conference on Saturday.

Tokyo 2020 - 'I've got my eyes on the prize' - Freya Anderson determined to impress for Team GB

"We are doing everything to prevent any Covid outbreaks. If we end up with an outbreak we will make sure we have a plan in place to respond.”

The positive case in the village brings the total number of Covid-19 cases connected to the Olympics to 40.

Tokyo 2020 Nigerian delegate becomes first Tokyo 2020 visitor to be hospitalised with COVID-19 A DAY AGO