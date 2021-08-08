Great Britain have matched their total from London 2012, winning 65 medals at Tokyo 2020.

Lauren Price's final day boxing gold medal was Team GB's 22nd of the Olympics, moving them clear of Russia in fourth place on the final medal table.

Both that number and the overall tally are drops from the previous Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Great Britain won 67 medals, 27 of them gold, five years ago in what was their second most successful ever Olympic performance.

The number of British athletes standing on the top step of the podium is also down on the number from nine years ago in London - Team GB secured 29 gold medals at their home Olympics.

UK Sport had set a target medal range of 45 to 70 medals for Tokyo 2020.

‘Absolutely remarkable’ – Kenny collects seventh Olympic gold

Cycling was Great Britain's most successful sport in Japan.

12 medals (six gold) were secured on two wheels by the British team, including four medals in the two BMX disciplines and Tom Pidock's mountain biking triumph early in the Games, while Jason Kenny became the most decorated British Olympian on the track.

This is the same total as Team GB won in Rio and London, though two more golds were secured in 2012 across the cycling disciplines.

It was a mixed Games at the Olympic Stadium for Great Britain.

They take away six medals from the athletics events, but missed out on any gold medals with injury striking two potential contenders in Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson, and a pair of relay near misses likely to sting.

Mo Farah secured Britain's only two gold medals in Rio, but had famously been joined on top of the podium by Jessica Ennis-Hill and Eurosport and discovery+ expert Greg Rutherford in London four years previously.

Of greatest concern for Team GB will be the apparent decline in their competitiveness in rowing.

Nine medals won in London became five in Rio, and five years on the number of medals won with oars in hand has dropped to only two in a sport of traditional strength for Britain.

Conversely, this was the best ever Olympics for British swimmers in the pool.

Gold medallists (from L) Britain's Anna Hopkin, Britain's Adam Peaty, Britain's James Guy and Britain's Kathleen Dawson leave with their medals after the final of the mixed 4x100m medley relay Image credit: Getty Images

Team GB won only three swimming medals in London, none of which were gold; the aquatics programme appears in excellent shape moving on to Paris in 2024.

All the more for Great Britain's success off the boards. There were three medals in diving at these Olympics, including two for Tom Daley, matching the totals from Rio and beating Daley's lone silver from London.

Equally, a medal in each triathlon event marks a solid return, with two golds in modern pentathlon adding to Team GB's multi-discipline efficacy.

Price's gold means Britain double their boxing tally from five years ago and win two of each colour, six medals being one more than they secured at a breakthrough home Olympics in the ring.

There will also be increased optimism as despite strong sailing performances at the past two Games, the five medals (two gold) won on the water is Britain's most impressive total of the three recent Olympics.

Similarly, Mark England, Team GB's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, will be pleased to have matched London's total in equestrian with five medals.

At what has been a strange Olympics for so many reasons, Team GB will finish behind only Olympic heavyweights the USA and China, and host nation Japan.

It was always likely that they would struggle to replicate their second place finish from Rio de Janeiro, but to have beaten the ROC and a surging Australia represents a solid effort from Great Britain.

