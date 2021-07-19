When are the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games?

Tokyo 2020 officially gets underway on July 23 and runs until August 8.

However, the Games technically start on July 21 with the women's softball and football preliminaries before the official curtain-raiser at the Opening Ceremony two days later.

How to watch Tokyo 2020 in 2021

Tokyo 2020 will be broadcast on multiple platforms, including Eurosport, Eurosport app, and discovery+, the Streaming Home of the Olympics in UK and Europe – where viewers can access every unmissable moment of the action from Tokyo with over 3,500 hours of live action throughout the 17 days of competition.

discovery+ and Eurosport app will also deliver 50+ live event feeds as well as an additional seven Eurosport pop-up channels categorised by sport genre, which will also be available to Sky, Virgin Media, BT and Amazon Channels customers. Sky Q customers will also be available to access the 50+ live event feeds via a discovery+ subscription.

Pioneering Cube returns

Discovery has unveiled plans for its state-of-the-art studio, the Cube, that will connect fans to the action and their favourite athletes like never before.

The Cube will be the centrepiece of Discovery’s coverage of Tokyo 2020. The new extended reality studio based in London where hosts across Europe will bring every thrilling moment of the Games to audiences. The state-of-the-art new studio will showcase new software and motion graphics that will push the Cube’s analytical capabilities to a whole new level, giving viewers the chance to deep dive into the details of why an athlete won gold.

The multi-location Cube studio for Tokyo 2020 will also feature:

Up to seven different immersive real-time video environment locations

Bespoke 360-degree beauty shots of Tokyo as visually stunning backdrops

Newly-released 3D Zoom software to allow viewers to see wider and more spectacular panoramic views of Cube locations

A virtual set extension with cameras able to roam around the digital environment

Wiggins and Rutherford join stellar Discovery line-up

Orla Chennaoui will anchor Discovery’s on-screen team for the UK live from Tokyo. Olympics expert Radzi Chinyanganya will report across a variety of sports with Sir Bradley Wiggins and Greg Rutherford bringing expert insight and analysis to the action from various event locations across the capital. Reshmin Chowdhury will be broadcasting live from the Cube, while Joanna Rowsell will provide expert commentary across all the key cycling disciplines.

Big stars competing

Simone Biles (artistic gymnastics) is arguably the headline act in Japan, with the American seeking to cement her status as the greatest gymnast of all time. Biles, 24, won five medals at Rio 2016 - including four gold - and boasts 19 world titles.

Team GB will be hoping Dina Asher-Smith (athletics) can back up her three-medal haul from Doha 2019, with the 25-year-old set to compete in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay.

Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky and Adam Peaty (swimming) are among the stars in the pool, with the former star pencilled in for up to seven events (50m, 100m freestyle; 100m butterfly; relays). Ledecky won four gold medals in Rio and with the 1500m added to the programme, could surpass that in 2021 (200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 4x200m relay). And then there's Britain's Peaty, who is perhaps the strongest favourite for gold (100m breaststroke) across all events in Tokyo having swept the fastest 20 times in history.

Naomi Osaka (tennis) will shoulder the hopes of a nation when she returns to the court for the first time since withdrawing from the French Open. Osaka pulled off over her refusal to speak to the media at Roland Garros, saying she did not want to do news conferences to protect her mental health. Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are also down to feature.

The decade-long winning streak of Teddy Riner (judo) might be over, but the Frenchman still arrives in Japan as the outstanding name in the +100kg category as he bids for a third Olympic title.

Elsewhere, Kevin Durant (basketball) leads a talented USA team packed with NBA names, power couple Laura and Jason Kenny (track cycling) both have the opportunity to become Team GB's most successful ever Olympian, and 12-year-olds Hend Zaza (table tennis) and Sky Brown (skateboarding) are set to make us all feel very old.

How many sports and events in summer of 2021?

IOC chief Thomas Bach has kept his promise to not cull events due to the postponement, with organisers revealing an almost identical schedule for 2021 as the one planned for this summer.

That means a record 339 medal events across 33 sports and 42 venues.

What are the new sports?

Baseball/softball

Karate

Surfing

Skateboarding

Sport climbing

