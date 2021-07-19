The Olympic Refugee Team have been given the green light to travel to Tokyo after an official had tested positive for Covid-19 in their training camp in Qatar.

The 26 of the total 29 refugee athletes that make up the team had been training in Qatar, but were forced to delay their departure for Tokyo earlier this week after the positive case.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) have confirmed that the team will now be travelling into Japan.

Tokyo 2020 Trailblazers - Yusra Mardini: From fleeing a warzone to competing at the Olympics 8 HOURS AGO

“26 athletes, 16 coaches and 10 officials will be travelling to Japan in the next three days,” the IOC said.

“First group is due to arrive at Narita airport tonight after their departure for the Tokyo 2020 Games was delayed.”

The Olympic Refugee Team includes athletes from nations such as Syria, South Sudan, Eritrea, Afghanistan and Iran and will be almost three times as big as the team that entered the Rio 2016 Olympics.

The team was set up at the Rio Games to raise awareness to the issue of refugees pouring into Europe from the Middle East and elsewhere to escape poverty and conflict.

IOC confirm approval for refugee team at 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+

Tokyo 2020 Six Team GB athletes in isolation after positive Covid-19 test on flight YESTERDAY AT 14:19