Olympic gold medal winner Greg Rutherford has defended the new spikes and tracks on show in Tokyo for giving us ‘the best we have ever seen.'

Some former and current athletes have suggested that tumbling world records have come as a result of unfair improvements offered by new spikes and rubber tracks.

Asked to give his opinion to Eurosport, Rutherford said that the advancement in technology and athlete assistance is firmly within the Olympic tradition.

“There really has been an incredible amount of unbelievable performances at this Olympic Games. It’s exactly what you want to see. We need the sport to move on,” he began.

“I think that the track surface is a great place to start with that. With every sport , things progress, things get better. We’d have had athletes at the original Olympiad running around with not much on in dusty fields. We’ve then moved onto cinder tracks, we had grass tracks before that. We’re now on superfast Mondo tracks.”

Rutherford explained that these improvements are the right thing to do to not only help athletes improve their times and change records, but also to reduce the damage they may do to their bodies in pursuit of better times.

“The sport has to progress, it has to get better, because that aids the athletes to get faster and better,” he said.

“So from my point of view it’s exactly what we need to be doing. We need to be looking at the tech, seeing how we can improve things. The human body obviously has limits but if things can be helped by a track, then fantastic.

“It makes things quicker. It’s very difficult to say we shouldn’t change anything because I think that’s not particularly kind on the people who would have competed on cinder tracks way back when.

“We're not discrediting them, it was just a different time. The tracks I competed on are different to what they are now. That’s great, though. We want to see world records broken, we want to see these incredible performances.

“If we just leave it as it is, certain records for whatever reason will be stuck there forever more. We want it to be safe, we want it to progress, we want it to be good for the athletes and the sport.

“With the new track and the new spikes, that's a fantastic way of doing it for the athletes. It is safer for the athletes.

“You’re not having to see athletes doing whatever it takes and damaging their bodies to get there. A good solid track, a great set of spikes, hard work and determination mean athletes have the opportunity to become the very best we have ever seen.”

