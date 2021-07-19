SHIBUYA

This photo taken on July 15, 2020 shows the area of Shibuya (foreground) and the newly-built Japan National Stadium (back R), the main venue for the 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo. - Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the International Olympic Commit Image credit: Getty Images

Shibuya is well-known as the center of Tokyo’s youth culture. Called the “Scramble Crossing,” this massive buzzing intersection has become a world-famous symbol of Shibuya.

Casually walking around the quaint streets, 2021 Shibuya might look a little different from before the global pandemic, as various restrictions and business curfews are in place.

Shibuya is actually very close to the National Stadium, the main venue for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Despite the current situation, we found people expressing enthusiasm for the upcoming Olympic games. Japanese people still want to cheer-on and support their favourite Japanese players and teams, even if it’s from their home sofas and TVs and not from stadium seats.

HARAJUKU

Harajuku Image credit: Getty Images

Harajuku is well-known as Tokyo’s fashion trend hub—the place where Tokyo’s fashion trends are born. Harajuku has a wide variety of fashion stores, from shops offering luxury brands to those geared toward teenagers.

Speaking with the locals on the streets of Harajuku revealed enthusiasm coupled with that distinctive Japanese hospitality and friendliness. Yes, face masks were used and social distancing was observed, but the community spirit that Japan is well-known for was still very much there.

ASAKUSA

Asakusa Image credit: Getty Images

Asakusa is one of the oldest business districts in Tokyo. Senso-ji—the oldest temple in Tokyo—is located in the center of Asakusa since 628 AD. The area is also close to Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest free-standing tower, and the Kokugikan, the home of sumo wrestling—making Asakusa an extremely popular sightseeing spot in Tokyo.

Senso-ji was as beautiful as ever, and it still instilled a strong sense of awe and admiration. There were a few pandemic-related changes—foreign tourism in the area had lessened, and some souvenir shops were open with shorter operating hours temporarily.

