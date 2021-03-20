The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Organising Committee said on Saturday that international spectators will not be allowed to enter Japan during the Olympic Games which are scheduled for this summer.

Japanese authorities told the Olympic and Paralympic committees it was "highly unlikely that entry" to the country could be guaranteed.

Olympic and Paralympic tickets purchased by overseas residents will be refunded, it said in a statement.

Tokyo 2020 Tokyo Games creative head resigns over derogatory remark 18/03/2021 AT 08:37

"Today, the Five Parties (the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG), the Organising Committee Tokyo 2020 and the Government of Japan) met virtually," began the statement

During the meeting, the IOC and IPC were informed, as outlined below, about the conclusion of the Japanese parties not to allow entry into Japan for overseas spectators for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 due to the prevailing worldwide Covid-19 pandemic.

"Olympic and Paralympic tickets purchased by overseas residents from the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee will be refunded."

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games were postponed last year to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tokyo 2020 Tokyo 2020 torch relay to start March 25 in Fukushima 15/03/2021 AT 13:52