Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Latest coronavirus updates

When is the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games?

The opening ceremony in Tokyo takes place on Friday, July 24.

The Games will draw to a close on Sunday, August 9.

What is the latest on the coronavirus?

The coronavirus has infected nearly 77,000 people and killed more than 2,500 in China.

Outside mainland China, it has spread to about 28 nations and territories, with some two dozen deaths.

How has the sporting world responded?

The virus has already impacted significant sporting events, with the World Athletics Championships in Nanjing and Chinese F1 Grand Prix in Shanghai among those postponed.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong and Singapore legs of the World Rugby Sevens Series were moved from April to October due to the outbreak.

Will the Games be affected?

Olympic organisers have dismissed concerns the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could be cancelled or postponed due to the outbreak in neighbouring China.

Organising committee president Yoshiro Mori said: "I would like to make it clear again that we are not considering a cancellation or postponement of the games. Let me make that clear."

However, organisers have postponed training for volunteers because of the spread of the coronavirus in Japan.

Training was scheduled to be held starting Saturday but will be rescheduled, the organising committee said in a statement released late Friday.

The postponement of training will not affect other preparations, and organisers are not considering cancelling the games, the statement said.