Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Magic Monday Wrap - Re-live every medal on a historic day for Team GB

Monday July 26th is a day that will go down in history for Team GB at the Olympics with five medals won in an incredible period to get the team's party started. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:07:13, an hour ago