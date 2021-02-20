After a year-long postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tokyo 2020 gets underway on July 23 with Team GB hoping to build on their heroic efforts from the last three Games.

Team GB finished second, third and fourth at Rio 2016, London 2012 and Beijing 2008 respectively – with their trip to Brazil resulting in their best display at an Olympics in more than a century.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Mori refuses to resign over sexist comments 04/02/2021 AT 09:04

Buoyed by superstar names like Mo Farah, Andy Murray and Adam Peaty, plus medal-hoovering power couple Laura and Jason Kenny, Great Britain won 67 medals in total in Brazil, including 27 golds.

The pattern suggests that they will now top the medal charts in Tokyo – although few are actually predicting that, with statisticians Gracenote among those to temper expectations.

The same study predicted United States and China will squabble it out for top spot, before the Games were postponed, while expected contenders Russia have since been banned due to a doping scandal. Russian athletes can still compete under the neutral flag providing they can prove they are untainted by the scandal.

So how will Team GB and the rest fare in Tokyo? Bookmark this page and return to see the medal table once the Olympics - belatedly - officially get underway on July 23…

- - -

Tokyo 2020 Wear a face mask, and no singing or chanting, say Tokyo organisers in new playbook 03/02/2021 AT 11:00