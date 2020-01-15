Calendar and key dates

The Games get underway with the opening ceremony on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the New National Stadium.

The closing ceremony brings the Games to an end on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

Preliminary events in some sports get going from July 22, 2020.

Schedule of events

A full schedule is available on the official Tokyo 2020 website.

How to watch the Games live

You can watch the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player with a dedicated provision of all the best action from the Games.

Highlights and top events

Opening ceremony: The Games will open in Japanese capital Tokyo at 20:00 local time (12:00 UK time) on July 24. Although technically, the Games start two days previously with the women’s softball and football preliminaries.

The first gold medal… comes in shooting, with the women’s 10m air rifle coming on July 25. British viewers? Set your alarms for 3:45 (in the morning...)

The road races: Concluding at the Fuji International Speedway in the shadow of the famous summit, the men's and women's road races on July 25 and July 26 respectively promise to be highlights on the summer calendar.

Adam Peaty: Yes, it's the 100m breaststroke! Can the Brit defend his Olympic title and maybe smash his world record in the process? He goes for gold on July 27, although it's an early start for British viewers with the day's swimming session beginning at 2:30 UK time.

Simone Biles: No preview would be complete without the unstoppable American, who will hope to add to her four Olympic titles in Tokyo. Her inevitable shining moment? July 30, 11:50 UK time, with the women's all-around final at the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

The 100 metres: You’re undoubtedly aware but Tokyo 2020 marks the first Games without superstar Usain Bolt since 2004. On August 2, his successor is found in the 100 metres. As to the women? Dina Asher-Smith shoulders the expectations of a nation a day earlier, with the three-time world medallist gunning for glory at 14:50 UK time.

Tennis finals: Can Naomi Osaka deliver gold for an expectant home crowd? If she makes the final, expect Tokyo to come to a standstill on August 1. And Andy Murray? Can the recently-healed Brit make it three Olympic titles on the spin? The men's final is scheduled for August 2, although he will find familiar foes with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic all aiming for the title.

Closing Ceremony: The Games comes to a close on August 9 at 20:00 local time (12:00 UK time), with attention turning to the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing and 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

How many sports and events?

The Games will feature 339 events in 33 different sports, taking in 50 disciplines.

In addition to the five new sports that will be introduced in Tokyo, there will be 15 new events within existing sports.

What are the new sports?

- Baseball / softball

- Karate

- Surfing

- Skateboarding

- Sport climbing

Dates of Tokyo 2020 sports

Badminton (25th July to 3rd August)

Track Cycling (3rd August to 9th August)

Baseball (only men: July 29th to August 8th)

3x3 basketball (July 25 to July 29)

Basketball (26th July to 9th August)

Beach Volleyball (25th August to 8th August)

BMX Freestyle (1 and 2 August)

BMX Racing (July 30 and 31)

Archery (24th of July to 1st of August)

Boxing (25th July to 9th August)

Dressage (July 25 to July 29)

Fencing (25th July to 2nd August)

Marathon Swimming (5 and 6 August)

Football (22 July to 8 August)

Race walking (31st of July, 7th and 8th of August)

Weightlifting (25th of July to 5th of August)

Golf (30th July to 2nd August men's tournament; 5th August to 8th August women's tournament)

Handball (25th July to 9th August)

Hockey (25th July to 7th August)

Judo (25th July to 1st August)

Canoe slalom (26th July to 31st July)

Canoe Sprint (3rd August to 8th August)

Karate (6th August to 8th August)

Artistic Gymnastics (25th July to 4th August)

Athletics (July 31 to August 8)

Marathon (2 August women, 9 August men)

Modern Pentathlon (6th August to 8th August)

Mountain biking (27th and 28th of July)

Cycling (Road Racing) (25, 26 and 29 July)

Rhythmic Gymnastics (7th August to 9th August)

Wrestling (2 August to 8 August)

Rowing (July 24th to July 31st)

Rugby (July 27th to August 1st)

Shooting: Air Rifle and Pistol (25th July to 3rd August), Shotgun (26th July to 1st August)

Swimming (25th July to 2nd August)

Sailing (26th of July to 5th of August)

Skateboarding Park (5 and 6 August)

Skateboarding Street (26th and 27th of July)

Sport Climbing (4 August to 7 August)

Show Jumping (4th August to 8th August)

Softball (women only: July 22nd to July 28th)

Surfing (26th of July to 2nd of August)

Synchronized swimming (3rd August to 8th August)

Taekwondo (July 25 to July 28)

Tennis (25th July to 2nd August)

Table tennis (25th July to 7th August)

Trampolining (July 31 and August 1)

Triathlon (27 and 28 July, 1 August)

Eventing (July 31 to August 3)

Volleyball (25th July to 9th August)

Water Polo (25th July to 9th August)

Diving (July 26th to August 8th)

