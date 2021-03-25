Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Olympic torch relay begins in Fukushima as countdown to Tokyo 2020 begins

The Olympic torch relay started in Fukushima on Thursday, kicking off a four-month countdown to the summer Games in Tokyo, delayed from 2020 and the first ever organised during a global pandemic. Some 10,000 runners will take the torch across Japan's 47 prefectures, including far-flung islands, starting from the site of the 2011 quake and tsunami that killed about 20,000 people.

00:00:18, 4 hours ago