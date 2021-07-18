Two athletes have tested positive for Covid-19 within the Olympic village, organisers have confirmed.

The duo are the first competitors to contract the virus after the first Covid-19 case was discovered within the village over the weekend.

Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Masa Takaya said the three cases within the village were "were from the same country and sport" and the infected were "isolated in their rooms and Tokyo 2020 is delivering meals to them".

In total ten new cases connected to the Olympics were announced on Sunday, with media, contractors and Games personnel returning positive tests.

Another 15 new cases were reported on Saturday, with organisers continuing to insist they can hold a “safe and secure” event.

"Athletes who are coming to Japan are probably very worried. I understand that,” Games boss Seiko Hashimoto said.

"We are doing everything to prevent any Covid outbreaks. If we end up with an outbreak we will make sure we have a plan in place to respond."

Australia’s entire athletics team were forced to isolate on Saturday after a Covid-19 scare in their group.

An inconclusive test sparked a stern reaction from the Australian team, who were all quarantined to their room at their pre-Games training camp in Cairns.

“The subsequent inconclusive test on entering the athletics camp triggered two further, more extensive tests to confirm the staff member’s negative status,” Australian Olympic team chef de mission Ian Chesterman said.

“Athletics Australia has been working closely with Queensland Health and the staff member has been placed in quarantine, pending a final confirmation of their negative status expected later today.”

With 11,000 athletes expected at the Olympic village, organisers insist the Games can be held safely and not be a super spreader event.

Tokyo is currently under a state of emergency and the Japanese public have failed in attempts to get the Olympics cancelled amid soaring Covid-19 cases.

