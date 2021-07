Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Amazing Adam Peaty is going to put on an incredible show' - Greg Rutherford

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Amazing Adam Peaty is going to put on an incredible show' - Greg Rutherford predicts the Brit will take Tokyo by storm in the swimming pool. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:01:53, 21 minutes ago