Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Britain's Adam Peaty dominates to take gold, Katie Ledecky stunned - Morning Update

Britain's swimming superstar Adam Peaty secured Team GB's first gold medal of the Olympic Games but Katie Ledecky had to settle for silver in the pool. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:03:28, 24 minutes ago