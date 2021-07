Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Dominican Republic flag bearers steal the show with dance during Opening Ceremony

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - The two Dominican Republic flag bearers steal the show with a wonderful dance at the Opening Ceremony for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:13, 19 minutes ago