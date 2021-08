Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Drama in relay as USA fail to medal, Hansle Parchment shocks Grant Holloway - Morning Update

There's huge drama in the much-anticipated 4x100m relay as Team USA fail to medal, while Hansle Parchment shocks Grant Holloway in the men's hurdles - Morning Update.

00:06:04, 21 minutes ago