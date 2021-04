Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics feature - Bring the noise - Top 10 Musical performances at the Olympics

The opening and closing ceremonies at the Olympic games can be some of the most memorable moments of the entire games. Here we round up the top 10 musical performances in games history. The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are going to be live on Eurosport. You can catch every moment on the app so you don't miss a thing.

00:08:12, an hour ago