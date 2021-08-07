You would think that with a certain Lionel Messi shaped tornado swirling round the sporting world over the past few days, the President of FIFA would have his sporting priorities set firmly on football.
Yet those that tuned in for the medal ceremony of the boxing were greeted by the spectacle of none other than Gianni Infantino distributing the honours.
Clearly not fully satisfied by running the football world, the 51-year-old was elected a member of the International Olympics Committee last year.
Tokyo 2020
USA win basketball gold, Korda glory and medals for GB's Daley and Yafai - Morning Update
- Daley in dreamland after winning second gold in spectacular fashion - Tokyo Warm-Up
- Tokyo Olympics: What to Watch Today - schedule and more for Saturday August 7
‘Wow indeed!’ - GB boxer Yafai crushes Paalam to claim Olympic gold
Sadly gold medallist Galal Yafai did not engage Infantino in an in-depth discussion about the European Super League and his role in its conception.
In a shock hit to his reputation as a beacon of transparency, the FIFA boss refused to deny that he had met with the twelve breakaway clubs that sought to form their own division back in April.
Infantino had been accused by the Spanish La Liga president of orchestrating the project, but deflected when asked about his role.
He will need to switch back to football mode soon, with the small matter of a winter World Cup in Qatar to organise next year.
- -
Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.
Tokyo 2020
Yafai wins GB's first boxing gold in style ahead of athletics rush - Tokyo Warm-Up
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: What to Watch Today - schedule and more for Saturday August 7