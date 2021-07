Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - In Conversation: Alphonso Davies and Refugee Olympic Team swimmer Alaa Maso

The latest episode of In Conversation sees Bayern Munich and Canada defender Alphonso Davies speak with Syrian swimmer Alaa Maso who is representing the Refugee Olympic Team at Tokyo 2020. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:10:29, 39 minutes ago