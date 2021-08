Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - In Conversation: Raya Abirached and Refugee Olympic Team judo competitor Sanda Aldass

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - In Conversation: UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, Raya Abirached is joined by Refugee Olympic Team judo competitor, Sanda Aldass. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:10:27, an hour ago