Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics – ‘I’ve cried twice today!’ – Greg Rutherford reflects on Team GB’s Magic Monday

The London 2012 long jump hero had the best seat in the house for Team GB's incredible morning in the Aquatics Centre, watching on as Adam Peaty became the first Brit to defend an Olympic title in the 100m breaststroke event before Tom Daley and Matty Lee pipped China against the odds in the 10-metre platform synchronised diving.

00:00:40, 2 hours ago