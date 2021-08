Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Karsten Warholm smashes WR for gold, GB shine in sailing and Adam Gemili agony - Morning Update

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Norway's Karsten Warholm smashes his own world record for a remarkable gold, Team GB shine in the sailing and there is agony for Adam Gemili - it's the Morning Update. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:04:41, an hour ago