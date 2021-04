Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics news - Top 5 smallest countries ever to beat the odds and win Olympic Gold

One of the best things about the Olympics is watching small countries beat the odds and achieve their dreams. These are the five smallest countries to ever win Olympic gold. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be live on Eurosport. You can catch every moment on TV or an the app to make sure you don't miss anything.

00:03:26, 2 hours ago