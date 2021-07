Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Oiled-up icon Pita Taufatofua makes grand entrance with Tonga flag in Opening Ceremony

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Oiled-up icon Pita Taufatofua makes his grand entrance with the Tonga flag during the Opening Ceremony for the Olympic Games. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:18, 8 minutes ago