Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'This tops it all' - Team GB enter stadium in Opening Ceremony, feat. shadow boxing

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'This tops it all' - Team GB enter the stadium in Tokyo for the Opening Ceremony, featuring some entertaining shadow boxing. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:41, an hour ago