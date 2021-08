Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Watch incredible fly-by as Emmanuel Macron introduces Paris 2024 from Eiffel Tower

Watch an incredible fly-by as French president Emmanuel Macron introduces the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in real style from the top of the Eiffel Tower with fans cheering. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:34, an hour ago