Cycling, boxing and athletics fans are in for a treat on Thursday with a slew of events on show.

Team GB have had a superb few days of medals and could be in for even more as we rapidly approach the final weekend of Olympic action at Tokyo 2020.

Top picks

Defending champion Liam Heath is in action as he aims to continue his remarkable form at Tokyo 2020. He set an Olympic best in the quarter-finals and big things will again be expected from the Brit.

Athletics has not been GB's strongest so far in this games with injury striking again on Wednesday with Katarina Johnson-Thompson crashing out of the Heptathlon due to an Achilles poblem.

But Andrew Pozzi will represent GB on the track in the 110m hurdles final. There is a host of events coming to their conclusion on the track on Thursday and it is not to be a day missed.

As per usual, GB has big hopes in the velodrome with the men's and women's team going for more medals in a host of finals on Thursday.

Expert view

There has been heartbreaking moments for Team GB in the boxing ring so far, but Galal Yafai has been superb through-out the tournament and could be GB's first gold medal. He takes on Kazakh's Saken Bibossinov. It promises to be a cracking match-up and remains to be seen if tactician Yafai goes with another carefully executed game plan or aims to flow against his rival.

It also promises to be a cracking day in the velodrome with Team GB competing in a host of finals. GB already have a host of gold medals to their name and it's a chance for some individual glory on Thursday.

Thursday's action in Tokyo

Competition start dates and medal events below.

Thursday August 5, 2021

·Marathon Swimming: 10km final (men)

·Golf: Round two (women)

·Athletics: Heptathlon long jump and javelin (women), triple jump final (men), Shot final (men), 4x100m (men & women), 20km race walk (men) heptathlon final (women), decathlon final (men), 110m hurdles final (men)

·Canoe sprint: Kayak single 200m (men & women), Canoe single 200m (women)

·Hockey: Germany v India bronze (men), Australia v Belgium gold (men)

·Table tennis: Bronze medal match

·Basketball: semi-final (men)

·Boxing: semi-finals (men & women), Yafai v Bibossinov,

·Diving: 10m platform final (women)

·Cycling track: Omnium (men) Sprint 1/8,1/4 (men), Places 5 to 8, Keirin 2nd/3rd Round/Finals (women)

·Sport climbing: combined finals (men)

How to watch the Olympic Games in 2021 live in the UK

You can watch the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo LIVE on the with a dedicated provision of all the best action from the Games.

Stream every unmissable moment of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 live on , The Streaming Home of the Olympics.

Remember, Tokyo is eight hours ahead of the UK when lining up your viewing plans, but this is definitely a Games you will not want to miss, even if that means losing out on a bit of sleep overnight.

Highlights and top events in Games

Heptathlon: Is Katarina Johnson-Thompson at somewhere near full fitness? That's the question on everyone's lips ahead of the heptathlon at Tokyo 2020 as she prepares for what could be another spectacular duel with the brilliant Nafi Thiam of Belgium. The 100m hurdles is the first of the seven events for Thiam and KJT, starting at 1.35am BST on Wednesday 4 August.

Track cycling: Team GB's golden couple Laura and Jason Kenny could become their nation's most successful female and male athletes as they compete for as many as six combined golds at the Izu Velodrome. Laura goes in the team pursuit final at 9.26am on August 3, and Jason's team sprint final soon after at 9.44am.

Closing Ceremony: The Games comes to a close on August 8 at 20:00 local time (12:00 UK time), with attention quickly turning to the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing (less than six months later!) and 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

How many sports and events in Games?

IOC chief Thomas Bach has kept his promise to not cull events due to the postponement, with organisers revealing an almost identical schedule for 2021 as the one planned for this summer.

That means a record 339 medal events across 33 sports and 42 venues.

What are the new sports?

Baseball/softball

Karate

Surfing

Skateboarding

Sport climbing

Dates of Tokyo 2020 sports

3x3 basketball (July 24-28)

Archery (July 23-31)

Artistic gymnastics (July 24 - August 3)

Artistic swimming (August 2-7)

Athletics (July 30 - August 8)

Badminton (July 24 - August 2)

Baseball/softball (July 21 - August 7)

Beach volleyball (July 24 - August 7)

Boxing (July 24 - August 8)

Canoe slalom (July 25-30)

Canoe sprint (August 2-7)

Cycling BMX freestyle (July 31 - August 1)

Cycling BMX racing (July 29-30)

Cycling mountain biking (July 26-27)

Cycling road (July 25-26; July 29)

Cycling track (August 2-8)

Diving (July 25 - August 7)

Equestrian (July 24 - August 7)

Fencing (July 24 - August 1)

Football (July 21 - August 7)

Golf (30 July - August 2; August 5-8)

Handball (July 24 - August 8)

Hockey (July 24 - August 6)

Judo (July 24-31)

Karate (August 5-7)

Marathon swimming (August 4-5)

Modern pentathlon (August 5-7)

Rhythmic gymnastics (August 6-8)

Rowing (July 23-30)

Rugby (July 26-31)

Sailing (July 26 - August 4)

Shooting (July 24 - August 2)

Skateboarding (July 25-26; August 4-5)

Sport climbing (August 3-6)

Surfing (July 25 - August 1)

Swimming (July 24 - August 1)

Table tennis (July 24 - August 6)

Taekwondo (July 24-27)

Tennis (July 24 - August 1)

Trampoline gymnastics (July 30-31)

Triathlon (July 26-27; July 31)

Volleyball (July 24 - August 8)

Water polo (July 24 - August 8)

Weightlifting (July 24-28; July 31 - August 4)

Wrestling (August 1-7)

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games schedule

Competition start dates and medal events below.

Tuesday August 3, 2021

Artistic gymnastics: finals in parallel bars (men), balance beam (women), horizontal bar (men)

Athletics: finals in long jump (women), 400m hurdles (men), pole vault (men), hammer (women), 800m (women), 200m (women)

Boxing: welter final (men)

Canoe sprint: finals in kayak single 200m (women), canoe double 1000m (men), kayak single 1000m (men), kayak double 500m (women)

Cycling, track: finals in team pursuit (women) and team sprint (men)

Diving: 3m springboard (men)

Sailing: medal races in Finn (men), Foiling Nacra 17 (mixed)

Sport climbing: competition starts (men)

Weightlifting: 109kg (men)

Wrestling: finals in Greco-Roman 77kg (men), Greco-Roman 97kg (men), freestyle 68kg (women)

Wednesday August 4, 2021

Artistic swimming: duet final (women)

Athletics: finals in 400m hurdles (women), 3000m steeplechase (women), hammer (men), 800m (men), 200m (men)

Boxing: light heavy final (men)

Cycling, track: team pursuit final (men)

Equestrian: jumping individual final

Golf: opening day (women)

Marathon swimming: 10km (women)

Sailing: 470 medal races

Skateboarding: park competition (women)

Sport climbing: competition starts (women)

Weightlifting: +109kg (men)

Wrestling: finals in Greco-Roman 67kg (men), Greco-Roman 87kg (men), freestyle 62kg (women)

Friday August 6, 2021

Athletics: finals in 50km race walk (men), 20km race walk (women), javelin (women), 5000m (men), 400m (women), 1500m (women), 4x100m relay (both)

Beach volleyball: medal matches (women)

Boxing: heavy final (men)

Cycling, track: finals in madison (women), sprint (men)

Football: gold medal match (women)

Hockey: medal matches (men)

Karate: finals in kata (men), kumite -61kg (women), kumite -75kg (men)

Modern pentathlon: finale (women)

Rhythmic gymnastics: competition starts (women)

Sport climbing: combined final (women)

Table tennis: team medal matches (men)

Wrestling: finals in freestyle 74kg (men), freestyle 125kg (men), freestyle 53kg (women)

Saturday August 7, 2021

Artistic swimming: team free (women)

Athletics: marathon (women); finals in high jump (women), 10,000m (women), javelin (men), 1500m (men), 4x400m relay (both)

Baseball: medal matches (men)

Basketball: gold medal game (men)

Beach volleyball: medal matches (men)

Boxing: finals in fly (both), middle (men), welter (women)

Canoe sprint: finals in canoe double 500m (women), canoe single 1000m (men), kayak four 500m (both)

Cycling, track: madison final (men)

Diving: 10m platform (men)

Equestrian: team jump final

Football: gold medal match (men)

Golf: final day (women)

Handball: medal matches (men)

Karate: finals in kumite +61kg (women), kumite +75kg (men)

Modern pentathlon: finale (men)

Rhythmic gymnastics: individual all-around (women)

Volleyball: medal matches (men)

Water polo: medal matches (women)

Wrestling: finals in freestyle 65kg (men), freestyle 97kg (men), freestyle 50kg (women)

Sunday August 8, 2021

Closing Ceremony

Athletics: marathon (men)

Basketball: gold medal game (women)

Boxing: finals in light (both), middle (women), super heavy (men)

Cycling, track: finals in sprint (women), keirin (men); omnium (women)

Handball: medal matches (women)

Rhythmic gymnastics: group all-around (women)

Volleyball: medal matches (women)

Water polo: medal matches (men)

