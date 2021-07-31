The event many Olympic fans circled in their calendar - the men's 100m final - goes off at Tokyo 2020 on day nine and the field is wide open, while Britain's Max Whitlock will be looking to defend his pommel horse title.

It is also the final day of the swimming meet, where there could be one more gold for Team GB...

Top picks

A packed day builds up to the men's 100m final and for the first time in over a decade, the field is wide open. For the first time since just before Beijing 2008, someone other than Usain Bolt will be a men's Olympic sprint champion. Trayvon Bromell was the favourite going into Tokyo having set the fastest time this year (9.77s) but he was poor in the heats and will need to improve. Canada's Andre de Grasse was quickest on Saturday, while two British athletes - Zharnel Hughes and Reece Prescod - will appear in the semis (from 1145 BST) before the final at 1350 BST.

Swimming reaches its climax, and one more medal (taking the total to eight) would make it Britain's best-ever Olympic performance in the pool. The best chance is in the men's 4x100m medley (0336 BST), where Adam Peaty will be going for a third gold of Tokyo 2020. Duncan Scott can become Britain's most decorated Olympian at a single Games in any sport if he helps the team to a place on the podium, as he would move to four in total. Daniel Jervis goes in the 1500m final (0244 BST) and Ben Proud is a medal hope in the 50m freestyle (0230 BST).

'Wow! He's literally flying!' - Guy's 'incredible' swim that inspired GB to relay glory

Max Whitlock became Britain's first ever Olympic gymnastics champion at Rio 2016 and he defends his pommel horse title (1041 BST), though Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan is a big threat. Simone Biles continues to sit the Games out, so she will miss the vault and uneven bars finals.

Watch Whitlock's stunning pommel horse routine as Brit progresses in Tokyo

BMX has captured the attention of the British public and freestyle makes its Olympic debut. Charlotte Worthington - a former full-time chef in a previous life - achieved the fourth highest score in the seeding round for the women's park event (0210 BST), while Declan Brooks goes in the men's equivalent (0320 BST).

Going into the final round, Paul Casey and Tommy Fleetwood are in the mix to emulate Justin Rose as an Olympic golf champion (Starts 2330 BST Sat, final group - including Casey - off at 0309 BST).

Novak Djokovic did not reach the men's singles final to continue his bid for the Golden Slam, so Germany's Alexander Zverev takes on Russian Karen Khachanov, while Switzerland's Belinda Bencic will be going for a second gold after her singles success when she teams up with Viktorija Golubic in the women's doubles final against Czech pair Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (from 0700 BST).

Expert view

Bromell was absolutely blitzing the year in the 100m before Tokyo. Having run 9.77 just last month, he said he had "no words" or explanation for why he could only run 10.05 in his heat. The bigger worry was that he also failed to muster the fight to get into the top three to automatically qualify. The American will be hoping this was merely a blip, but De Grasse especially looks well set to challenge him for gold.

'Goodness me!' - Huge scare for 100m favourite Bromell in heats

This has been a stunning swimming meet for Team GB and it is a brilliant turnaround from the three medals won at London 2012. Scott has gone under the radar a bit, but it would be some achievement to become Britain's most decorated Olympian at a single Games. A true team player, he has already helped Britain to freestyle relay gold. But the Americans are seething about losing the mixed medley to GB and Caeleb Dressel will be looking for revenge.

It will be interesting to see how Whitlock deals with the pressure of defending his pommel title. In Rio, he was a favourite and he passed the test. Since then, he has also won two world titles on the apparatus but he fell at the European Championships in April and will be hoping for no more slip-ups.

Sunday's action in Tokyo

Competition start dates and medal events below.

Sunday August 1, 2021

Artistic gymnastics: finals in floor (men), vault (women), pommel horse (men), uneven bars (women)

Athletics: finals in shot put (women), high jump (men), triple jump (women), 100m (men)

Badminton: singles medal matches (women)

Cycling, BMX freestyle: park finals

Diving: 3m springboard (women)

Fencing: foil team (men)

Golf: final day (men)

Sailing: Laser medal races

Swimming: finals in 50m freestyle (both), 1500m freestyle (men), 4x100m medley relay (both)

Tennis: singles final (men), doubles final (women), doubles final (mixed)

Weightlifting: 76kg (women)

Wrestling: competition begins

Highlights and top events in Games

The 100 metres: You’re undoubtedly aware but Tokyo 2020 marks the first Games without superstar Usain Bolt since 2004. On August 1, his successor is (belatedly) found in the 100 metres. As to the women? Dina Asher-Smith shoulders the expectations of a nation a day earlier, with the five-time world medallist gunning for glory at around 14:50 UK time on July 31.

Tennis finals: Can Naomi Osaka deliver gold for an expectant home crowd? If she makes the final, expect Tokyo to come to a standstill on July 31. And Andy Murray? Can the recently-healed Brit make it three Olympic titles on the spin? The men's final is scheduled for August 1, although he will likely find familiar foe Novak Djokovic aiming for the title.

Closing Ceremony: The Games comes to a close on August 8 at 20:00 local time (12:00 UK time), with attention quickly turning to the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing (less than six months later!) and 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

How many sports and events in Games?

IOC chief Thomas Bach has kept his promise to not cull events due to the postponement, with organisers revealing an almost identical schedule for 2021 as the one planned for this summer.

That means a record 339 medal events across 33 sports and 42 venues.

What are the new sports?

Baseball/softball

Karate

Surfing

Skateboarding

Sport climbing

Dates of Tokyo 2020 sports

3x3 basketball (July 24-28)

Archery (July 23-31)

Artistic gymnastics (July 24 - August 3)

Artistic swimming (August 2-7)

Athletics (July 30 - August 8)

Badminton (July 24 - August 2)

Baseball/softball (July 21 - August 7)

Beach volleyball (July 24 - August 7)

Boxing (July 24 - August 8)

Canoe slalom (July 25-30)

Canoe sprint (August 2-7)

Cycling BMX freestyle (July 31 - August 1)

Cycling BMX racing (July 29-30)

Cycling mountain biking (July 26-27)

Cycling road (July 25-26; July 29)

Cycling track (August 2-8)

Diving (July 25 - August 7)

Equestrian (July 24 - August 7)

Fencing (July 24 - August 1)

Football (July 21 - August 7)

Golf (30 July - August 2; August 5-8)

Handball (July 24 - August 8)

Hockey (July 24 - August 6)

Judo (July 24-31)

Karate (August 5-7)

Marathon swimming (August 4-5)

Modern pentathlon (August 5-7)

Rhythmic gymnastics (August 6-8)

Rowing (July 23-30)

Rugby (July 26-31)

Sailing (July 26 - August 4)

Shooting (July 24 - August 2)

Skateboarding (July 25-26; August 4-5)

Sport climbing (August 3-6)

Surfing (July 25 - August 1)

Swimming (July 24 - August 1)

Table tennis (July 24 - August 6)

Taekwondo (July 24-27)

Tennis (July 24 - August 1)

Trampoline gymnastics (July 30-31)

Triathlon (July 26-27; July 31)

Volleyball (July 24 - August 8)

Water polo (July 24 - August 8)

Weightlifting (July 24-28; July 31 - August 4)

Wrestling (August 1-7)

Tokyo 2020 Cracknell: British Olympic rowers treated 'like schoolkids' 7 HOURS AGO