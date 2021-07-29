We have seen six stunning days of sport at Tokyo 2020, but for many casual fans of the Olympics, things really ramp up when the athletics gets started. The waiting is over - and we start with a bang.

With athletics and swimming crossing over, this is one of the busiest points of the Games - and it is the entrance of big stars like Team GB's Dina Asher-Smith and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Top picks

From here on, much of the attention will be focused on athletics and Dina Asher-Smith will be hoping for a smooth start in the heats of the 100m (from 04:15 BST). Daryll Neita and Asha Philip are also hoping to progress.

Jemma Reekie is among the British athletes getting their 800m campaign underway (from 02:25 BST). Mo Farah failed to make it to Tokyo, so there will be a new winner of the 10,000m for the first time since Beijing 2008 - Marc Scott and Sam Atkin go for Team GB (12:30 BST) in the only athletics final of the day.

There is British representation in all of the swimming finals, with the best hope possibly coming from Duncan Scott in the 200m individual medley (03:16 BST), while Luke Greenbank has been in brilliant form ahead of the 200m backstroke final (02:50 BST).

‘I don’t believe what I have just seen!’ – Dean leads in Scott for GB one-two

A mixed rowing regatta for Team GB comes to a close at the Sea Forest Waterway, and Vicky Thornley is looking to complete her dream of winning single sculls gold (01:33 BST), with the men's eight bringing the competition to a close (02:25 BST).

Team GB's footballers look to go at least one step further than London 2012 when they take on Australia and Chelsea's Sam Kerr in the quarter-finals (10:00 BST).

There are more hopes in the canoe slalom after Mallory Franklin's C1 silver, with Bradley Forbes-Cryans going in the K1 event (semi-final from 06:00 BST, final from 08:00 BST).

Novak Djokovic looks to move one step closer to his ambition of winning the Golden Slam of tennis in his semi-final with Alexander Zverev (second on Centre Court, where first match starts 07:00 BST).

And there are two British hopes in the BMX as Kye Whyte and Bethany Shriever are set to feature in the men's and women's semi-finals - and hopefully the finals...

Expert view

The hype around Asher-Smith has built and built since her 200m World Championships win in Doha. Installed as Britain's athletics team captain for Tokyo, she will be looking to lead from the front. With that comes inevitable pressure, particularly as she is looking to become the first British woman to win an individual Olympic sprint title - and only the fourth medallist over 100m or 200m after Dorothy Hyman, Audrey Williamson and Dorothy Manley.

Today, it's all about taking no risks and cruising through the opening heats. We'll also get a first glimpse of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah.

‘Almost all of the pressure will be on her’ – Rutherford on Asher-Smith’s remarkable opportunity

On the water, it's been a bit of a reality check for Team GB after dominating so many rowing races since Sydney 2000. There's an argument they're going through a similar transitional phase that swimming looks to have come out the other side of, but Thornley would be a popular winner if she can land gold in the single sculls.

Friday's action in Tokyo

Competition start dates and medal events below.

Friday July 30, 2021

Archery: individual (women)

Athletics: competition starts; 10,000m final (men)

Badminton: Mixed doubles medal matches

Canoe slalom: K1 (men)

Cycling, BMX racing: Finals

Equestrian, eventing: competition starts

Fencing: epee team (men)

Judo: +78kg (women), +100kg (men)

Rowing: finals in single sculls, eight

Shooting: 25m pistol (women)

Swimming: 200m breaststroke (women), 200m backstroke (men), 100m freestyle (women), 200m individual medley (men)

Table tennis: singles medal matches (men)

Tennis: doubles final (men)

Trampoline gymnastics: individual (women)

How to watch the Olympic Games in 2021 live in the UK

You can watch the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo LIVE on the Eurosport and the Eurosport app with a dedicated provision of all the best action from the Games.

Stream every unmissable moment of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 live on discovery+ , The Streaming Home of the Olympics.

Remember, Tokyo is eight hours ahead of the UK when lining up your viewing plans, but this is definitely a Games you will not want to miss, even if that means losing out on a bit of sleep overnight.

Highlights and top events in Games

The 100 metres: You’re undoubtedly aware but Tokyo 2020 marks the first Games without superstar Usain Bolt since 2004. On August 1, his successor is (belatedly) found in the 100 metres. As to the women? Dina Asher-Smith shoulders the expectations of a nation a day earlier, with the five-time world medallist gunning for glory at around 14:50 UK time on July 31.

Tennis finals: Can Naomi Osaka deliver gold for an expectant home crowd? If she makes the final, expect Tokyo to come to a standstill on July 31. And Andy Murray? Can the recently-healed Brit make it three Olympic titles on the spin? The men's final is scheduled for August 1, although he will likely find familiar foe Novak Djokovic aiming for the title.

Closing Ceremony: The Games comes to a close on August 8 at 20:00 local time (12:00 UK time), with attention quickly turning to the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing (less than six months later!) and 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

How many sports and events in Games?

IOC chief Thomas Bach has kept his promise to not cull events due to the postponement, with organisers revealing an almost identical schedule for 2021 as the one planned for this summer.

That means a record 339 medal events across 33 sports and 42 venues.

What are the new sports?

Baseball/softball

Karate

Surfing

Skateboarding

Sport climbing

Dates of Tokyo 2020 sports

3x3 basketball (July 24-28)

Archery (July 23-31)

Artistic gymnastics (July 24 - August 3)

Artistic swimming (August 2-7)

Athletics (July 30 - August 8)

Badminton (July 24 - August 2)

Baseball/softball (July 21 - August 7)

Beach volleyball (July 24 - August 7)

Boxing (July 24 - August 8)

Canoe slalom (July 25-30)

Canoe sprint (August 2-7)

Cycling BMX freestyle (July 31 - August 1)

Cycling BMX racing (July 29-30)

Cycling mountain biking (July 26-27)

Cycling road (July 25-26; July 29)

Cycling track (August 2-8)

Diving (July 25 - August 7)

Equestrian (July 24 - August 7)

Fencing (July 24 - August 1)

Football (July 21 - August 7)

Golf (30 July - August 2; August 5-8)

Handball (July 24 - August 8)

Hockey (July 24 - August 6)

Judo (July 24-31)

Karate (August 5-7)

Marathon swimming (August 4-5)

Modern pentathlon (August 5-7)

Rhythmic gymnastics (August 6-8)

Rowing (July 23-30)

Rugby (July 26-31)

Sailing (July 26 - August 4)

Shooting (July 24 - August 2)

Skateboarding (July 25-26; August 4-5)

Sport climbing (August 3-6)

Surfing (July 25 - August 1)

Swimming (July 24 - August 1)

Table tennis (July 24 - August 6)

Taekwondo (July 24-27)

Tennis (July 24 - August 1)

Trampoline gymnastics (July 30-31)

Triathlon (July 26-27; July 31)

Volleyball (July 24 - August 8)

Water polo (July 24 - August 8)

Weightlifting (July 24-28; July 31 - August 4)

Wrestling (August 1-7)

Saturday July 31, 2021

Archery: individual (men)

Athletics: finals in discus (men), 4x400m relay (mixed), 100m (women)

Badminton: doubles medal matches (men)

Cycling, BMX freestyle: competition starts

Fencing: sabre team (women)

Judo: team (mixed)

Rugby: medal matches (women)

Sailing: RS:X medal races

Shooting: trap (mixed), 50m rifle 3 positions (women)

Swimming: finals in 100m butterfly (men), 200m backstroke (women), 800m freestyle (women), 4x100m medley relay (mixed)

Tennis: singles final (women)

Trampoline gymnastics: individual (men)

Triathlon: relay (mixed)

Weightlifting: 81kg (men), 96kg (men)

Sunday August 1, 2021

Artistic gymnastics: finals in floor (men), vault (women), pommel horse (men), uneven bars (women)

Athletics: finals in shot put (women), high jump (men), triple jump (women), 100m (men)

Badminton: singles medal matches (women)

Cycling, BMX freestyle: park finals

Diving: 3m springboard (women)

Fencing: foil team (men)

Golf: final day (men)

Sailing: Laser medal races

Swimming: finals in 50m freestyle (both), 1500m freestyle (men), 4x100m medley relay (both)

Tennis: singles final (men), doubles final (women), doubles final (mixed)

Weightlifting: 76kg (women)

Wrestling: competition begins

Monday August 2, 2021

Artistic gymnastics: finals in rings (men), floor (women), vault (men)

Artistic swimming: competition starts (women)

Athletics: finals in long jump (men), 100m hurdles (women), discus (women), 3000m steeplechase (men), 5000m (women)

Badminton: doubles medal matches (women), singles medal matches (men)

Canoe sprint: competition starts

Cycling, track: competition starts; team sprint finals (women)

Equestrian: team final, individual final

Sailing: 49er FX medal race (women), 49er medal race (men)

Shooting: 25m rapid fire pistol (men), 50m rifle 3 positions (men)

Weightlifting: 87kg (women), +87kg (women)

Wrestling: finals in Greco-Roman 60kg (men), Greco-Roman 130kg (men), freestyle 76kg (women)

Tuesday August 3, 2021

Artistic gymnastics: finals in parallel bars (men), balance beam (women), horizontal bar (men)

Athletics: finals in long jump (women), 400m hurdles (men), pole vault (men), hammer (women), 800m (women), 200m (women)

Boxing: welter final (men)

Canoe sprint: finals in kayak single 200m (women), canoe double 1000m (men), kayak single 1000m (men), kayak double 500m (women)

Cycling, track: finals in team pursuit (women) and team sprint (men)

Diving: 3m springboard (men)

Sailing: medal races in Finn (men), Foiling Nacra 17 (mixed)

Sport climbing: competition starts (men)

Weightlifting: 109kg (men)

Wrestling: finals in Greco-Roman 77kg (men), Greco-Roman 97kg (men), freestyle 68kg (women)

Wednesday August 4, 2021

Artistic swimming: duet final (women)

Athletics: finals in 400m hurdles (women), 3000m steeplechase (women), hammer (men), 800m (men), 200m (men)

Boxing: light heavy final (men)

Cycling, track: team pursuit final (men)

Equestrian: jumping individual final

Golf: opening day (women)

Marathon swimming: 10km (women)

Sailing: 470 medal races

Skateboarding: park competition (women)

Sport climbing: competition starts (women)

Weightlifting: +109kg (men)

Wrestling: finals in Greco-Roman 67kg (men), Greco-Roman 87kg (men), freestyle 62kg (women)

Thursday August 5, 2021

Athletics: finals in triple jump (men), shot put (men), 100m hurdles (men), 20km race walk (men), pole vault (women), 400m (men)

Boxing: feather final (men)

Canoe sprint: finals in kayak single 200m (men), canoe single 200m (women), kayak single 500m (women), kayak double 1000m (men)

Cycling, track: keirin final (women), omnium (men)

Diving: 10m platform (women)

Hockey: medal matches (men)

Karate: finals in kata (women), kumite -67kg (men), kumite -55kg (women)

Marathon swimming: 10km (men)

Modern pentathlon: competition starts

Skateboarding: park competition (men)

Sport climbing: combined final (men)

Table tennis: team medal matches (women)

Wrestling: finals in freestyle 57kg (men), freestyle 86kg (men), freestyle 57kg (women)

Friday August 6, 2021

Athletics: finals in 50km race walk (men), 20km race walk (women), javelin (women), 5000m (men), 400m (women), 1500m (women), 4x100m relay (both)

Beach volleyball: medal matches (women)

Boxing: heavy final (men)

Cycling, track: finals in madison (women), sprint (men)

Football: gold medal match (women)

Hockey: medal matches (men)

Karate: finals in kata (men), kumite -61kg (women), kumite -75kg (men)

Modern pentathlon: finale (women)

Rhythmic gymnastics: competition starts (women)

Sport climbing: combined final (women)

Table tennis: team medal matches (men)

Wrestling: finals in freestyle 74kg (men), freestyle 125kg (men), freestyle 53kg (women)

Saturday August 7, 2021

Artistic swimming: team free (women)

Athletics: marathon (women); finals in high jump (women), 10,000m (women), javelin (men), 1500m (men), 4x400m relay (both)

Baseball: medal matches (men)

Basketball: gold medal game (men)

Beach volleyball: medal matches (men)

Boxing: finals in fly (both), middle (men), welter (women)

Canoe sprint: finals in canoe double 500m (women), canoe single 1000m (men), kayak four 500m (both)

Cycling, track: madison final (men)

Diving: 10m platform (men)

Equestrian: team jump final

Football: gold medal match (men)

Golf: final day (women)

Handball: medal matches (men)

Karate: finals in kumite +61kg (women), kumite +75kg (men)

Modern pentathlon: finale (men)

Rhythmic gymnastics: individual all-around (women)

Volleyball: medal matches (men)

Water polo: medal matches (women)

Wrestling: finals in freestyle 65kg (men), freestyle 97kg (men), freestyle 50kg (women)

Sunday August 8, 2021

Closing Ceremony

Athletics: marathon (men)

Basketball: gold medal game (women)

Boxing: finals in light (both), middle (women), super heavy (men)

Cycling, track: finals in sprint (women), keirin (men); omnium (women)

Handball: medal matches (women)

Rhythmic gymnastics: group all-around (women)

Volleyball: medal matches (women)

Water polo: medal matches (men)

