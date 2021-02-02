Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori said on Tuesday that Japan would hold the Summer Olympics regardless of the situation with the Covid-19 pandemic and was working closely with the International Olympic Committee to make them happen.

"We will hold the Olympics, regardless of how the coronavirus (situation) looks," Mori said, adding that the discussion should focus on how, not whether, the Olympics will happen.

Tokyo 2020 IOC fully committed to successful Tokyo Games 27/01/2021 AT 17:56

"We must consider new ways of hosting the Olympics" as a part of that, he said.

Mori added that while working together had its difficulties, Tokyo 2020 organisers and the IOC had a strong relationship.

Mori was speaking at the start of a meeting with Japan's Sports Research Commission.

‘My concern isn't the athletes’ - Naomi Osaka weighs in on Olympic debate

Tokyo 2020 Olympic athletes set to get vaccinated, Farah claims 26/01/2021 AT 14:35