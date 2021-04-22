Tokyo Olympic organisers held a test event for rugby at Tokyo Stadium on Thursday as they look to regain momentum in their preparations for the opening of the Games in three month's time.

Organisers restarted test events this month after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but several have already been postponed or moved outside Japan because of the disruption the virus has caused to scheduling and international travel.

Water polo and BMX cycling have been delayed, diving has been rescheduled, and artistic and marathon swimming will be held outside the country.

Tokyo 2020 'I was just going to be a gardener' - Team GB windsurfer Squires realising Olympic dream 6 HOURS AGO

Olympic test events are important dress rehearsals to confirm the operational capabilities of the venues.

Thursday's rugby event was considered an "operational test" that did not involve official matches, and no international players or spectators were present.

Introducing Sport Climbing to the Olympics

Players from the Japanese national women's and men' sevens teams took part in the test event, with the women playing two short matches and the men playing one.

The women, in their final match, simulated a game between Japan and South Africa that involved the two sides standing for the countries' national anthems.

Tokyo Stadium will be the venue for rugby, which returned to the Olympics at Rio 2016 in the sevens format, from July 26 to 31. The stadium was also the venue for the opening ceremony of the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

The Summer Olympics, delayed by a year because of the pandemic, are scheduled to open on July 23.

Tokyo 2020 Taking a knee, raising a fist to be punished at Tokyo Games - IOC 21 HOURS AGO