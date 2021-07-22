Eurosport are launching a campaign called Home Crowd – aimed at building support for the Refugee Olympic Team

In 2016 the International Olympic Committee (IOC) formed the Refugee Team, changing the refugee narrative by putting them on the world stage. But while the stadiums at the games celebrated them, they did not have a home crowd like every other national team.

Together the IOC, UNHCR, Discovery+ and Eurosport will build a fanbase to unite an international community in support of the Refugee Olympic Team containing fans, athletes, national heroes, sporting greats and more.

Through the power of social media, we are equipping the viewers with all the tools they need to show their support. Fans can do so by:

Using the Refugee Olympic Team sound-activated Snapchat lens

Using our ‘Refugee Olympic Team’ stickers and tagging @eurosport on Instagram

Or, if you are more a Twitter user, use #RefugeeOlympicTeam when posting

