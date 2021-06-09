British skateboarders Bombette Martin and Sky Brown have both qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Brown is only 12 years old and becomes Great Britain’s youngest ever Olympian while Martin is only two years her senior.

Brown has to wait for the formal selection process to discover if she will be heading to Tokyo after finishing third in the rankings during the qualification period.

Tokyo 2020 GB Boxing: 11 fighters set for Tokyo after European qualification success 38 MINUTES AGO

There were doubts over whether she would be able to make the cut after suffering skull fractures and a broken wrist and hand last year.

But the rising star appears to have fully recovered and is one step away from making history for Team GB. Brown won a bronze medal at the 2019 world championships and will compete alongside Martin in the women’s park event.

Martin, born in the US but raised in Birmingham, finished 27th in the rankings, but qualifies due to limits on the number of competitors per country.

Team GB is unlikely to have any male skateboarders in the sport’s debut appearance in the Games.

'We want to connect people' - Tokyo 2020 chief Hashimoto

Skateboarding will have four events and is one of five new sports on show in Tokyo. Basebal/softball, karate, surfing and sporting climbing are also making their bow at the Games.

This summer’s Olympic games are set to take place without foreign spectators and a year after they were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Covid-19 is still prevalent in Japan and the public movement to stop the Olympics taking place appear to has failed.

Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshiro Muto denied last week there could be another postponement. The Olympics are set to start on July 23 and will continue until August 8.

'State of emergency in Tokyo to continue till 20th June' - Hashimoto

Tokyo 2020 Team GB close to completing Tokyo 2020 vaccination programme 5 HOURS AGO