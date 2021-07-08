The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will take place behind closed doors after spectators were banned due to rising coronavirus cases in Japan.

Organisers had already banned foreign fans from travelling to the Games and have strict measures in place to limit the movements of those on the ground.

"Taking into consideration the effect of coronavirus variants and not to let the infections spread again to the rest of the nation, we need to strengthen our countermeasures," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, prior to confirming fans would be barred.

"Given the situation, we will issue a state of emergency for Tokyo."

The state of emergency will begin on Monday and run until August 22, Suga confirmed. Bars and restaurants will have to close by 20:00 local time and will not be allowed to serve alcohol.

Tokyo reported 896 new daily cases on Thursday as Covid infections continued an upwards trend. On Wednesday, 920 cases were recorded – the highest since May 13.

Japan is only 15% fully vaccinated after a slow rollout.

