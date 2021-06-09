Team GB are on course to vaccinate all athletes and staff and are doing everything possible to minimise any risk to the people of Japan ahead of Tokyo 2020.



The British Olympic Association (BOA) has written to the president of the games’ Organising Committee, Seiko Hashimoto, outlining its stringent Covid-19 mitigation.



Team GB began their vaccination programme last month and with just over eight weeks to go, only 14 per cent are waiting for the first jab.

The Pfizer vaccine will require a three-weak break before the follow-up dose and BOA Chair Sir Hugh Robertson’s letter explained how Great Britain will "do everything we can to get the entire team fully vaccinated before we depart for Japan".

The letter also confirmed that all Team GB delegates will receive added testing before leaving for the Games.

"It’s our priority to protect not only the health of our athletes and wider delegation, but our hosts in Tokyo," added Chief Executive of the BOA, Andy Anson.

"Our relationships in Japan are incredibly important to us and we would not do anything to jeopardise them, to the extent that we are going over-and-above the Playbook requirements with our testing and isolation protocols.

Everyone will undergo a PCR test 14 days prior to travel and regular lateral flow tests thereafter, as we also shield ourselves for the final build-up to the Games. That will mean avoiding close contacts, or going to crowded or indoor spaces.

"We’ll then take two PCR tests within 96 hours of travel, before a final test on the day of departure.

"We’re doing all we can, and more than we need to, to ensure our delegation is Covid free upon arrival in Japan."

