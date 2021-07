Olympics

Tokyo 2020: 'The best surprise' - Swimming legend Alain Bernard on Ahmed Hafnaoui's gold medal

Swimming legend Alain Bernard joined Eurosport's Tokyo Today show on Sunday evening to discuss the astonishing gold medal won by Ahmed Hafnaoui.

00:03:21, 2 hours ago