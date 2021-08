Olympics

Tokyo 2020 - 'The support has been unbelievable' - Helen Glover and Polly Swann

We caught up with Helen Glover and Polly Swann after they finished fourth in the women's pair event at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Glover had returned to the sport after giving birth to twins, while Swann has been apart of frontline NHS staff during the global pandemic.

00:04:29, 30/07/2021 at 17:13