Olympics

Tokyo 2020: 'This team is very powerful' - Yusra Mardini on being part of the Refugee Olympic Team

Speaking after competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games Refugee Olympic Team member Yusra Mardini spoke to Eurosport about just how important the team is. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:03:06, an hour ago