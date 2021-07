Olympics

'Incredible achievements' Keri-anne Payne on Duncan Scott and Tatjana Schoenmaker's pool heroics

Keri-anne Payne heaped praise on Tatjana Schoenmaker and Duncan Scott as the former broke the women's 200m breaststroke world record, while Brit Scott claimed his third medal of the Tokyo 2020 Games in the 200m medley.

