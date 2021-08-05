The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are nearing their conclusion, with just three days of action left.

The closing ceremony on Sunday, August 8 will see the curtain drawn on a memorable Games, but there are still plenty of medals to be won before then.

Here are the highlights of the remaining events, with action still to come on the track, in the pool, in the velodrome, in the boxing ring, and on the football pitch…

Tokyo 2020 'It could be mayhem' - Sir Bradley Wiggins explains the return of the Madison track cycling event 5 HOURS AGO

Friday

10m individual platform (7am BST)

Team GB's Tom Daley will be looking to win his second medal at Tokyo 2020. Daley, who finished atop the podium in the 10m synchro, is a two-time world champion in the individual 10m and also won bronze at London 2012. The preliminary dives are on Friday before the semi-finals and final on Saturday morning.

Women's madison (9.15am)

Laura Kenny could make history in the velodrome as she aims to become the first British woman to win gold at three Olympic Games. She is also looking for a sixth overall medal to join Charlotte Dujardin as Team GB’s most-decorated female athlete.

Women’s football final (1pm)

There will be no USA in the women’s final after they were surprisingly beaten in the semi-finals by Canada. The US have dominated women’s football at the Olympics this century but this time it will be Canada and Sweden facing off for gold.

Women’s 400m final (1.35pm)

Allyson Felix will aiming to become the most decorated female Olympian in track and field history. The 35-year-old American is currently tied with Jamaican sprinter Merlene Ottey on nine medals (six golds and three silvers). Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas will be looking to deny Felix as she did at Rio 2016. Jodie Williams runs for Team GB.

Women’s 1,500m (1.50pm)

Sifan Hassan will be aiming to complete the second part of a remarkable 1,500m-5,000m-10,000m treble. The Dutch runner has already won gold in the 5000m and won her 1,500 heat despite falling over. She runs in the 10,000m final on Saturday. Kenya's Faith Kipyegon could be her main rival while Team GB’s Laura Muir will be aiming to make the podium.

'Remarkable, wow!' - Hassan storms to glory in women's 5000m

4x100m relay finals (women’s 2.30pm, men’s 2.50pm)

Dina Asher-Smith will be looking to lead Team GB to gold after they qualified for the women’s final by setting a new national record. Asher-Smith, who is battling a hamstring injury, Asha Philip, Imani-Lara Lansiquot and Daryll Neita ran faster in qualifying than the gold-medal-winning times at all but two editions of the Games. Jamaica will be favourites in the men’s final after the USA and South Africa both failed to qualify. Team GB came second behind Jamaica in their heat.

Saturday

Men’s basketball final (3.30am)

Will there be an upset as USA bid for their fourth consecutive gold medal? The defending champions have not looked entirely convincing so far at the Games and had to come from 15 points down to beat Australia in their semi-final. Their last opponents are France, who beat Slovenia 90-89 to reach their first final since Sydney 2000.

Men’s boxing 52kg flyweight final (6am)

Team GB’s Galal Yafai will go for gold against the Philippines’ Carlo Paalam. The best results so far for GB in the ring have been silvers won by Pat McCormack and Ben Whittaker.

Showjumping team final (11am)

Team GB will be looking for more equestrian success in the jumping team final, having already won five medals. Individual gold medal winner Ben Maher will lead the team on Explosion W, along with Holly Smith and Denver, while Harry Charles will complete the trio onboard Romero 88 after Scott Brash and his horse Jefferson withdrew due to injury.

'Oh yes!' - GB's Maher wins 'amazing' showjumping gold for more glory

Women’s 10,000m final (11.45am)

If she wins her second gold of the Games in the 1,500m on Friday, will Sifan Hassan be able to follow it up with a third victory in her longest-distance race?

Men’s football final (12.30pm)

It’s a star-studded clash as Spain face Brazil. Both sides came through tense semi-finals and Brazil will be aiming to defend the title they won on home soil five years ago.

Marco Asensio (vorne) erzielte das goldene Tor für Spanien im olympischen Halbfinale gegen Japan Image credit: Getty Images

4x400m relay finals (Women’s 1.30pm, men’s 1.50pm)

Team GB secured their place in the women’s final after Emily Diamond, Zoey Clark, Nicole Yeargin and Laviai Nielsen came third in their heat. The heats for the men’s final take place on Friday.

Men’s marathon (11pm)

Will Kenyan legend Eliud Kipchoge win again? The world-record holder is aiming to become just the third man to defend his Olympic title in the event.

Sunday

Cycling finals (From 3.45am)

There will be medals up for grabs in the women’s sprint finals, men’s keirin final and women’s omnium, where Team GB's Laura Kenny will be hoping to add to her impressive medal haul.

Closing ceremony

--

Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, Eurosport app and discovery+ . Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

Tokyo 2020 Asher-Smith back with a bang, Walls rides to gold, Bradshaw bronze - Team GB wrap, Day 13 6 HOURS AGO