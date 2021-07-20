The head of the organising committee for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has not ruled out a last-minute cancellation.

The Games are taking place amidst a backdrop of rising Covid-19 cases in the Japanese capital, with a number of athletes testing positive or having to isolate on arrival.

The Opening Ceremony is set to take place on Friday, but Toshiro Muto says all options for scheduling remain on the table.

"We can't predict what will happen with the number of coronavirus cases. So we will continue discussions if there is a spike in cases," said Muto at a news conference.

"We have agreed that based on the coronavirus situation, we will convene five-party talks again. At this point, the coronavirus cases may rise or fall, so we will think about what we should do when the situation arises."

A Tokyo 2020 spokesman has since said: "With only three days to go before the opening of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, we are concentrating 100 per cent on delivering a successful Games."

Tokyo is currently in a state of emergency due to the Covid-19 pandemic and no spectators will be allowed to attend the Games.

The first event of the Games will be softball on Wednesday.

Max Whitlock, Adam Peaty and Jade Jones are among the Team GB stars tipped to strike gold.

